Seymour woman appointed to state health board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 14 professionals to the Texas Health Service Authority Board of Directors, including Seymour resident Kourtney Kouns.

The authority board is responsible for coordinating the implementation of health information exchange in Texas, and the appointees’ terms expire in June 2025.

Kourtney Kouns serves as the regulatory and quality program coordinator for application services at United Regional and has more than 18 years of experience in the medical field.

She holds many Epic Systems certifications, the software United Regional uses for electronic patient record-keeping. In addition, Kouns has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and is a former member of the Health Information Management Systems Society and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The other 13 medical professionals appointed or reappointed to the board are Wes Tidwell, Lacey Fails, Victoria Bryant, Pharm.D., Shannon Calhoun, Salil Deshpande, M.D., Calvin Green, Jeff Hoogheem, Kenneth James, Jerome Lisk, M.D., Leticia Rodriguez, Jonathan Sandstrom Hill, Cynthis Stinson, Ph.D., and Carlos Vital, M.D.

Each board member is highly accomplished in their respective area of medicine, pharmaceutical science, or data science.

