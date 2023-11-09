Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Seymour woman appointed to state health board

(WBAY)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 14 professionals to the Texas Health Service Authority Board of Directors, including Seymour resident Kourtney Kouns.

The authority board is responsible for coordinating the implementation of health information exchange in Texas, and the appointees’ terms expire in June 2025.

Kourtney Kouns serves as the regulatory and quality program coordinator for application services at United Regional and has more than 18 years of experience in the medical field.

She holds many Epic Systems certifications, the software United Regional uses for electronic patient record-keeping. In addition, Kouns has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and is a former member of the Health Information Management Systems Society and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The other 13 medical professionals appointed or reappointed to the board are Wes Tidwell, Lacey Fails, Victoria Bryant, Pharm.D., Shannon Calhoun, Salil Deshpande, M.D., Calvin Green, Jeff Hoogheem, Kenneth James, Jerome Lisk, M.D., Leticia Rodriguez, Jonathan Sandstrom Hill, Cynthis Stinson, Ph.D., and Carlos Vital, M.D.

Each board member is highly accomplished in their respective area of medicine, pharmaceutical science, or data science.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The Wichita Falls art scene got brighter Wednesday, November 8 when the Neon Light Installation...
Neon Light Official Installation Ceremony
OBI and local church to hold blood drive
OBI and local church to hold blood drive
Young County
Next steps following Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond vote
Wichita Falls surgeon named ACS president-elect
Wichita Falls surgeon named ACS president-elect