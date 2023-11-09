Email City Guide
WF Meals on Wheels prepare for upcoming events

(Kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on Wheel in Wichita Falls is preparing for some upcoming events in November.

Meals on Wheels – Blanket & Sock Drive 2023

Meals on Wheels is holding its 5th Annual Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls.

Their goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets, that cost under $5.00 at Walmart, and 1,000 pairs of socks.

These items will be distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients to help them keep warm this holiday season.

Drop off your blankets and socks through the whole month of November at The Red Door or at the Walmart on Lawrence Road anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. up until November 28.

The Red Door is located at 1000 Burnett Street in Wichita Falls.

Meals on Wheel - 2023 Senior Resource Fair

The 2023 Senior Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at The Red Door.

This event is being held to help senior health and provide resources.

Meals on Wheels will be offering a variety of health screenings, educational sessions on topics relevant to senior health, access to local healthcare providers, and community support services.

RSVP is required for this event. Registering can be don by contacting Meals on Wheels via e-mail or phone at support@mowwc.org or (940) 322-6232.

The Red Door is located at 1000 Burnett Street in Wichita Falls.

For more information on either of these events call Meals on Wheels at (940) 322-6232.

