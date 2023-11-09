Email City Guide
WFPD confirms identity of man found on Pearlie Dr. today

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a check welfare call this morning in the 4100 block of Sheppard Access Rd to investigate a possible deceased person.

According to a statement from public information officer Sgt Charlie Eipper, WFPD identified the decedent as 25-year-old Christopher Bowie, who was reported missing by his family on Nov. 2. Detectives believe Christopher had been deceased since he was reported missing.

Detectives do not suspect foul play. They will send the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

