Wichita Falls surgeon named ACS president-elect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The American College of Surgeons announced that Esteemed General Surgeon, Dr. Beth Sutton, is the ACS President-Elect.

The announcement was made during the ACS Clinical Congress 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Annual Business Meeting of Members on October 25.

Dr. Sutton’s term as ACS President will commence in October 2024, following the Convocation Ceremony preceding the opening of the Clinical Congress, one of the world’s largest gatherings of surgeons.

A dedicated practitioner based in Wichita Falls, Texas, Dr. Sutton has had a longstanding passion for medicine.

The American College of Surgeons said she obtained her medical degree, at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Subsequently, she completed her residency at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.

An ACS Fellow since 1984, Dr. Sutton has been actively engaged in multiple leadership roles within the College. She was a member of the ACS Board of Regents from 2012-2021 and is a Past-Chair. She also was a member of the ACS Board of Governors Executive Committee from 2008-2010, and a Governor-at-Large for the North Texas Chapter from 2004-2010.

Dr. Sutton is currently serving or has served on several ACS committees, including the Committee on Healthcare Disparities, Committee on Professional Opportunities for Senior Members, Advisory Council for General Surgery, Committee on Transition to Practice (Mastery in General Surgery), and Committee on Preceptorship for Practicing Surgeons. In addition, she is a faculty member for the ACS Surgeons as Leaders course.

Beyond her roles with the College, Dr. Sutton is an American Board of Surgery Director, a past president of the Texas Surgical Society, and a past president of the Association of Women Surgeons, as well as a member of several other healthcare organizations.

In her role as President, Dr. Sutton will work closely with the ACS leadership, the Board of Regents, and the Board of Governors to set strategic priorities that further enhance the College’s influence both nationally and internationally.

As President, Dr. Sutton will work collaboratively with ACS leadership, the Board of Regents, and the Board of Governors to foster unity and enhance interactions among surgeons. Her vision prioritizes inclusivity and increased participation of specialty surgeons, recognizing the importance of their unique perspectives in advancing the field.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.