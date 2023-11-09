Wichita Falls Transfer Station to reopen following repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be reopening later this week following repairs.

With repairs almost done, the transfer station will re-open to the public for normal business hours on Monday, November 13.

The Transfer Station closed to the public for facility repairs on Monday, October 30

The Wichita Falls Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, and the City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

