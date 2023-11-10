Email City Guide
1 Year Anniversary of Grandy Benson missing

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COTTON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The search continues for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson. Today marks one year since his disappearance.

Agencies assisted in the search before the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stepped in, labeling the suspicious disappearance.

While there haven’t been any new leads in the case yet, the family says they’re still holding out hope.

The Benson family has put together a $25,000 reward for information that will either help bring Grady home or give their family closure.

