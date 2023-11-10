1 Year Anniversary of Grandy Benson missing

COTTON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The search continues for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson. Today marks one year since his disappearance.

Agencies assisted in the search before the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stepped in, labeling the suspicious disappearance.

While there haven’t been any new leads in the case yet, the family says they’re still holding out hope.

The Benson family has put together a $25,000 reward for information that will either help bring Grady home or give their family closure.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.