Burning bright: Emily’s Legacy presents Wyatt for POTW

A flame-point Siamese kitten, Wyatt’s coloring will become more prominent as he grows up.
Spark a bond with Wyatt by meeting him at the MPEC tomorrow!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited with Emily’s Legacy Rescue to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Wyatt.

Wyatt’s caretaker said she bottle-fed and raised him from when he was “this big,” holding her hands inches apart to indicate how small a kitten he used to be. He’s now two months old and ready for his forever home!

Wyatt is a sweet, friendly, and playful kitten who gets lonely without companions to play with. He gets along with other cats and dogs but has not been around children very much.

Interested pet owners can adopt Wyatt through ELR’s website and meet him tomorrow at the MPEC, where the rescue will host an adoption event at the Hangar Holiday Shopping Extravaganza.

