Businesses helping provide for those in need with pay it forward program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s the season of giving and that’s exactly what local businesses are doing to help ensure people in need have something warm to eat.

8 businesses are already on board, Gene’s Tasty Burger, Gidget’s Sandwich Shack, Hobo Coffee and Cafe, and 8th Street Coffee House, Kafe Maya food truck, Dean Cafe and Catering, Quickee’s Delivery, and Gutierrez Family Restaurant are all participating, but the people of Texoma is really the key to making this a success.

The program started to gain traction over the weekend after a post by Dawn Thompson, founder of You’re Enough, got attention from the businesses, and since then it’s grown more and more as more people got involved.

“Oh gosh, glory be to God it’s all Him. It almost makes me want to cry, really, just because I’ve witnessed for so many years this community in which we live. It’s the people, it’s the people that are willing to say yes and get behind really good causes and help each other out,” Thompson said.

It’s providing an opportunity for the people of Texoma to help out and pay for a meal for someone in need.

“I mean, obviously they need a meal, and people are always wanting to help. I have several people that will come in here and sit and customers that I have will buy them a meal, so this just kind of provides maybe a more discreet way of them getting a meal for themselves,” Owner of 8th Street Coffee House, Jennifer Amidor said.

“It’s just a pay forward program, where you come, you say ‘hey I want to pitch in, I want to show this amount of money,’ and somebody else comes ‘hey I’ve got this ticket,’ go ahead and give them a burrito or whatever it is that we can afford from the tickets, and then they leave and they leave with food,” Owner of Gutierrez Family Restaurant, Rosa Villegas said.

“As a small business you can kind of only give, and give and give so much, so whenever the community kind of wants to help you give, it’s just so nice."

After Thompson’s Facebook post about the program grabbed some attention other restaurants wanted in on helping out.

“We’re always looking for more, especially in areas where there’s a lot of people who are homeless, this isn’t just for homeless, this is for people who simply, in these times cannot afford a good meal,” Thompson said.

Villegas and Amidor said they regularly help customers in need when they can, but at the end of the day there’s only so much a small business can do.

“As a small business you can kind of only give, and give and give so much, so whenever the community kind of wants to help you give, it’s just so nice, and I, and any little bit that I can give or help, but I really love to do it,” Amidor said.

If you want to get involved you can go to any restaurant involved and buy a meal or just put some money down to pay it forward.

“For me it’s something that needs to be done, and I’m more than grateful to be part of it. So that’s how I really started. I was scrolling through my Facebook and I saw it and it caught my attention right away. I was hoping one day we could actually do this as a community, and it’s happening, it’s happening and I’m excited, I’m excited,” Villegas said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.