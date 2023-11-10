‘Critically acclaimed pup’: Animal Services presents Rocky for POTW

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Wichita Falls Animal Services to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Rocky.

Our crew said he is a “fun little guy” who may be a little shy initially.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on Animal Services’ website can adopt Rocky.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Adopters must also pre-pay for an animal’s spay or neuter.

