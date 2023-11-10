Email City Guide
Dorius' 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT

Led by Trevin Dorius’ 16 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 79-73 in overtime on Thursday night
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Trevin Dorius scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 79-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Sam Houston guard Lamar Wilkerson sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 64-all and then he blocked a shot in the lane at the other end to force overtime.

Dorius also had eight rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0). Kmani Doughty scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Wilkerson finished with 20 points and two steals for the Bearkats (1-1). Davon Barnes added 12 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Jaden Ray had eight points, eight assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Utah Valley plays Charlotte on the road on Wednesday. Sam Houston visits Oklahoma State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

