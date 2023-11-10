Fowler Elementary recognizes Medal of Honor recipient

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The only Medal of Honor recipient from Wichita Falls was recognized today at Fowler Elementary during their Veteran’s Day program.

Thomas Weldon Fowler, who the school is named after was highlighted today.

Thomas Weldon Fowler fought in World War II, where he was a second lieutenant in the 191st Tank Battalion, 1st Armored Division.

“I just understood what that really meant,” BYSP Vice President, Steve Wood said.

“To know that we had someone of that caliber here from Wichita Falls, I felt we needed to do more. His story was fading because it wasn’t being told, there weren’t enough of our current generations that knew about him, and we needed to do something more to carry on that legacy,” Wood said.

Wood is responsible for putting together the memorial plaques that will be put in the lobby of Fowler Elementary.

Thomas Fowler had a son, Thomas Fowler Jr, whom he never got to meet before entering battle.

Thomas Fowler Jr was unborn at the time and only knew of his father because of what his family knew.

“I didn’t understand it until my father explained to me that it was a very rare award that something like less than 4,000 has been given throughout U.S. history and yet there have been probably millions of soldiers so it was like wow that is a big deal,” Grandson of Thomas Fowler, Tom Fowler said.

If you want to visit Thomas Weldon Fowler, he is buried at the Crestview Memorial Cemetery here in Wichita Falls.

Steve Wood of BYSP Architects also plans on installing a bench that showcases the decorations Fowler received during his time in the armed forces.

