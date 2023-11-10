Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO

Led by Elijah Jones’ 19 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the USAO Drovers 123-72
basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones’ 19 points helped UTEP defeat University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 123-72 on Thursday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added four steals. Corey Camper Jr. had 17 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Drovers were led by Reggie Quezada, who recorded 18 points. Jayden Patcha added 15 points and two steals for USAO.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday