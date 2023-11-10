News Channel 6 hosting 7th Annual Ham & Turkey Drive
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our 7th annual Ham & Turkey Drive is being held at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.
Help support Faith Mission and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank by donating frozen hams, turkeys, or other non-perishables to help those in need this holiday season.
News Channel 6 staff will be on-site speaking with representatives from Faith Mission and the Wichita Falls Food Bank, come out and see us!
