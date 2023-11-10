Email City Guide
Seasonable Fall Weather into the Weekend

The rain moves out later tonight with some sunshine showing up on Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of light showers will gradually move out later this evening. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly fall through the 40s. I expect to see more sunshine on Friday and it will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s. An upper-level storm system will cross Texoma tomorrow night and Saturday, with more clouds expected. There may be a few sprinkles with it Friday night, but measurable rain isn’t expected at this time. Sunshine shows up for Sunday but another system brings clouds our way early next week. The warming trend continues with most days in the 60s to near 70s.

5pm Full Weather
Seasonal Weekend Weather for a Change
Weather Question of the Day: Weather fronts
Weather Question of the Day: Weather fronts