Tarleton State Texans to visit Florida International Panthers Thursday

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at Florida International Panthers (0-1)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers face the Tarleton State Texans.

Florida International went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

Tarleton State went 17-17 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Texans gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday