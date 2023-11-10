Email City Guide
Veterans Day program held with SAFB

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than four hundred students at Tower Elementary School took part in their annual Veterans Day program this morning.

They began by performing the national anthem and other musical numbers.

Command Chief Master Sergeant Rey Schultz from Sheppard Air Force Base also spoke to the students.

The Wichita Falls ISD plans on celebrating Veterans Day tomorrow morning at Memorial Stadium.

Tower Elementary has over 50% military dependents, so the event was a fitting way to say thank you and shine a light on veterans in our community.

