WFISD Foundation Inc., awards 17 grants to WFISD classroom projects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than $18,000 dollars in grant money was given to 17 classroom projects in WFISD.

The grants were delivered through the WFISD Foundation to give teachers with innovative ideas to better the quality of learning in the classroom.

Winners of the awards share they are thrilled to get this support.

26 teachers in 17 groups were recipients of the IDEA grant.

For more than 30 years, WFISD Foundation has been a support system for individual teachers, and group educators.

Winners shared getting the grant was pretty surreal.

“I’m just excited, I’m just so excited. It’s like I won the lottery!” 4th grade ELA teacher Armetha Blackmon at Booker T. Washington Elementary said.

Grants were delivered to educators of Wichita Falls ISD.

“Provided funding for teachers that have a special idea that’s going to help innovate their classroom or provide a better environment for their students,” WFISD Foundation board member James White explained.

Pre-K teacher Bethany Horschler said these dollars will allow families to connect with their children through S.T.E.A.M.

“Many of our families do not have vast resources to learn at home, and this is going to provide skill-based, age-appropriate learning opportunities.” She said.

Those grants range anywhere between $200 to $4,000, the foundation board receives about 75 applications each year.

5th grade Science teacher Janet Hughes at Booker T. Washington Elementary was awarded $4,000 to take her students on a biology trip.

“Holding my breath, crossing my fingers and my toes and everything hoping I get it. Because it’s such an opportunity for the children, so I was screaming I was so excited. So we learn about force and motion, we learn about adaptation, you know I can teach them and do fun stuff in the classroom, but to show them in real life is an opportunity.” She explained.

Three Hirschi High School teachers collaborated on the application to make literature on campus more inclusive.

“In our library, we have very few Spanish books, and that is our highest demographic. It’s very important that they have Spanish books to read because Spanish is their first language.” Librarian Cindy Smith said.

The foundation said they enjoy the teacher’s reactions the most.

“Whenever you can kind of make a teacher’s day and make their student’s day it’s always a good time,” White said.

The Teachers who won are:

Abigail Parker at Franklin Elementary

Alison Colemere at Carrigan Career Center

Amanda Latham at McNeil Middle School

Armetha Blackmon at Booker T. Washington Elementary

Bethany Horschler at Booker T. Washington Elementary

Brenda Woodward at Cunningham Elementary

Hannah Reames at McNeil Middle School

Janet Hughes at Booker T. Washington

Leisha Thornton at Wichita Falls High School

Melisse McCartney at Franklin Elementary

Amy Countiss at Kate Burgess Elementary

Donnell Thomas at Hirschi High School

Jesselee Shores at Kirby Middle School

Sarah Jones at West Foundation Elementary

Stephanie Roberts at Southern Hills Elementary

Tandy Roberts at the Career Education Center

Pictures of the winners are below:

