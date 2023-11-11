7th Annual Ham & Turkey Drive narrowly misses goal of 250 donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s the season of giving, and here at News Channel 6 we hosted our seventh annual Ham and Turkey drive.

Donations were split between the Wichita Falls Faith Mission and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

David O’Neil, CEO of the WFAFB said the donations are more than just food, they’re memories.

“You know I think about a lot of things personally, and I think of times when, you know, I was sitting around a table, listening to stories with parents and grandparents and things like that, and cutting into a turkey or ham, and it’s just warm feelings. They’re not just giving sustenance and food, they’re giving memories,” O’Neil said.

Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission said they use the ham and turkey for making meals all year round.

“We feel like we could do that, we’d love to bust that wide open if possible, but if we get three or 400 that would be even better. We’ll be splitting these right down the middle with the Food Bank and they’ll be taking them and doing distribution with those there , and we’ll be taking them and making meals out of them, so the more we can get the better,” Sparks said.

The goal was 250 turkeys or hams, sadly we did not reach the goal, but we did get 20 hams and 161 turkeys.

we were parked outside the walmart on lawrence road with a refrigeration truck donated by oak farms to keep the food fresh...

“My guys love it, I have some guys coming up this afternoon that are going to help out and help out unloading, whatever they can do. They enjoy just kind of getting into it,” Wichita Falls Oak Farms Branch Manager, Brian Nobles said.

O’Neil said every ham or turkey donated is a family getting a meal for Thanksgiving.

“Any time we can give back and engage the community, it’s a great day. We love working with Faith Mission, we love being out in the community and being able to do everything we can to support those in need,” O’Neil said.

If you happened to miss out on donating for any reason you can still always drop off your donations at the Faith Mission or the Food Bank directly.

