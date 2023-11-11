Email City Guide
Bengals WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard out for Sunday’s game, WR Ja’Marr Chase is questionable

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday's injury report.

Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday's win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues.

Chase leads all Cincinnati receivers with 697 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals (5-3) have won their last four games. They host the Texans (4-4) on Sunday.

