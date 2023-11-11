Email City Guide
Cool, but Nice Veterans Day

Temperatures struggle to hit 60 tomorrow
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s another mild day across Texoma with temperatures topping out in the low-60s across Texoma. Rain showers are off to our southwest, but those rain showers will stay outside of Texoma for tonight and into the weekend. If you have any plans for Veterans Day, you’ll be in good shape, but a light jacket would be would a safe bet as temperatures tomorrow will only be topping out around 60 degrees tomorrow as cloud cover looks to have control over temperatures tomorrow. Those clouds will break up in time to give us a nice Sunday with temperatures in the mid-60s - a bit closer to our average high for this time of year. The upcoming week will also feature a warming trend in the second half, but the first half of the week will have temperatures locked into the mid-60s. There are no great rain chances, but a stray shower or two could make an appearance in Texoma on Monday.

