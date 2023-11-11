Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Jets host the Stars after Connor’s hat trick

The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars after Kyle Connor’s hat trick against the Nashville Predators in the Jets’ 6-3 win
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars after Kyle Connor's hat trick against the Nashville Predators in the Jets' 6-3 win.

Winnipeg is 7-4-2 overall and 4-0-0 against the Central Division. The Jets are sixth in league play with 47 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Dallas is 8-3-1 overall and 1-0-0 against the Central Division. The Stars have gone 4-0-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has five goals and 11 assists for the Jets. Connor has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance
Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing
Logo
New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65