MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights to open soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, Nov. 20 MSU Texas President Stacia Haynie will be flipping the switch, bringing the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Light back again to Wichita Falls.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with MSU Texas carillonneur Jim Quashnock playing holiday music on the Redwine Carillon in the Hardin Tower at 3410 Taft Blvd.

To celebrate 50 years, new displays have been added to bring the total of sponsored displays to 50.

Twenty-one of those displays are from the original Burns family collection.

New this year are:

“Oh Deer, How Sweet,” a 7-foot reindeer and candy cane picture spot.

“Sounds of the Season,” an anime choir with 12 singing characters; an evergreen tree with large ornaments; and a Fantasy of Lights photo spot.

Food trucks are also scheduled to be on hand, on opening night, including Kafe Maya, Kona Ice, Kimmie’s Korn, Loco for Dulce, McKinney BBQ, and Tacos El Pueblo.

