News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the recipient of our News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway has been announced.

Christy Gentry visited us at the News Chanel 6 station to receive her gift card for $600 in groceries.

“We generally get our family together during Thanksgiving and Christmas and things like [this] would really help not only my household but our extended family and friends as well,” Gentry said.

The is still plenty of time to submit your friends or family to be our next winner.

The deadline for those submissions is midnight on Wednesday, December 13.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced
