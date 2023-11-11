WFISD and SAFB celebrate Veterans Day Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On June 1, 1954, November 11th, became the official day to honor veterans who served in the war.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District and Sheppard Air Force Base students came together to say thank you to the surrounding veterans.

“It’s a wonderful emotional day that these people do care about,” said Joel Jimenez, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 41. “They care about veterans and the future veterans and the future active people that are gonna join our military service. We need more of those.”

The students paid homage to local veterans, fallen veterans, and missing veterans. Sheppard Air Force Base Brigadier General George Dietrich III said thanking a veteran goes a long way.

“Because they have made such a great sacrifice right, and we need other people to step forward and raise their right hand to protect this country and so just all part of the nation showing their gratitude for those few that do serve,” said Brid. Gen. Dietrich III.

“Everything is free for the veterans, it is not. They think just because the veterans serve the country it gives them a tremendously a lot, but it’s not sure,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez continues to advocate for veterans because of a promise they made to each other during the war years ago.

“We gave our word to each other that we’re going to take care of ourselves, and our fellow veterans, and our fellow fighting men and women. We gotta help and show this community and the nation that it’s about freedom,” said Jimenez.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.