Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce holds annual Chili Fest

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Jacksboro was filled with chili lover’s of all ages as they put on their annual Chili Fest.

There was plenty to do outside the Jack County Courthouse, those who attended were able to enjoy playing cornhole, check out vendors and of course enjoy a chili cook off.

Funds raised will go back into the Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce to hold more events and improve the city.

“We love being able to have events like this out here, interacting with all of the vendors, all of the chili teams. We have churches, we have businesses, we have ranches, families, a whole bunch of great people out here supporting Jacksboro and having a wonderful time,” Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Keely Payne said.

“It’s just neat to see, like I said, everybody coming together, and just having a great event for a good cause,” Jacksboro Chief of Police, Bryan Corb said.

The Jacksboro Chili Fest has been going since 2017, and has grown every year since, this year they had 22 chili teams and around 30 vendors.

payne hopes they can continue to grow and have a bigger event next year.

