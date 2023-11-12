Email City Guide
Nice Weather Tomorrow, but Rain Chances Monday

Temperatures in the mid-60s tomorrow
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today topped out in the mid 60s across Texoma today. This was a few degrees above our forecasted high, due to some extra breaks in cloud cover today. It’ll be another cool night across Texoma. However, if you’re north of the Red River, you might want to consider heading out tonight for a few minutes to take a picture of the northern horizon as there is some potential to see the northern lights tonight! Though they won’t be visible to the naked eye, your camera might be able to capture them - give it a try! Be sure to grab a jacket though as temperatures tonight will be dropping into the low 40s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today: mid-60s for a high. Truthfully, we’re going to be locked into the mid-60s until about mid-week where we see temperatures start to hit the 70 degree mark. Seasonable temperature will be in store for Texoma for the upcoming week, but there’s a chance of rain on Monday. It isn’t a great chance, but isolated showers throughout Texoma will be possible. These stray shower chances could carry into your early Tuesday morning, but no impacts are expected out of it.

