Sheppard Spouses Club Holds 39th annual Hangar Holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vendors from across the country gathered at the MPEC for the annual Hangar Holiday event put on by the Sheppard Spouses Club.

This is the 39th year for the event, and the MPEC was packed for day one.

“All of the proceeds we make for the Sheppards Spouses Club go back to the community, the military community, specifically in the forms of scholarships and grants, and we also have a lot of vendors who are military affiliated. Veteran owned, active duty owned, military spouse owned, so it’s a great way to support Veterans this Veterans Day weekend,” Hangar Holiday Vendor Coordinator, Lori Larsen said

It’s a chance to find over 200 vendors from all over the country ranging from home decor, pet accessories, scrumptious desserts, savory snacks and holiday decor.

It’s just in time for the season of giving as the Boy Scouts are taking donations for the food bank.

“You are more than welcome to bring a canned food donation for the Boy Scouts, they do collect for the food bank. We offer lot’s of things, we offer golf cart rides this year from your car to the MPEC, as well as gift wrap, and then Santa is here, so Santa comes on Saturday and Sunday just for us,” Hangar Holiday Director, Tiffany Baker said.

It’s a two day event over Veterans day weekend.

“We put a lot of work into this show, and we build relationships with our vendors, so it’s a lot of fun to see the town and surrounding communities come out to support them,” Larsen said

“This is my third year being involved in Hangar Holiday, and I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Baker said.

Baker and Larsen said it’s an event a year in the making, once the weekend is over they jump right back into getting ready for next year, and vendors can apply as early as March.

