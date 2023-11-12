Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wreck leads to road closure on Harding St

Wreck leads to road closure on Harding St
Wreck leads to road closure on Harding St(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Priscilla Meza and Blake Hill
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wreck on Harding St. caused the road to be closed off after a single vehicle car crash.

Sgt. Sullivan with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the driver is a 35-year-old man who was traveling west bound on Harding St. and failed to make a turn before crashing. Sgt. Sullivan said the driver was speeding and as a result the car flipped and wrapped around a pole. The driver was transported to a Forth Worth hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is an on going investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce holds annual Chili Fest
Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce holds annual Chili Fest
Sheppard Spouses Club Holds 39th annual Hangar Holiday
Sheppard Spouses Club Holds 39th annual Hangar Holiday
.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights to open soon
Wichita Falls
WFISD and SAFB celebrate Veterans Day Ceremony