Wreck leads to road closure on Harding St

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wreck on Harding St. caused the road to be closed off after a single vehicle car crash.

Sgt. Sullivan with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the driver is a 35-year-old man who was traveling west bound on Harding St. and failed to make a turn before crashing. Sgt. Sullivan said the driver was speeding and as a result the car flipped and wrapped around a pole. The driver was transported to a Forth Worth hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is an on going investigation.

