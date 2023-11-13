Email City Guide
A Few Showers Tomorrow

By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the mid to upper 60s across all of Texoma today. Some areas such as Vernon and Childress flirted with hitting 70 degrees today thanks to reduced cloud cover. Once again, temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today with most places in Texoma topping out in the mid-60s. The only difference to tomorrow’s forecast is that we do see a chance of rain. Though it is not a great chance, a few showers will be popping up across Texoma. Chances for good rain sit outside of Texoma tomorrow. After tomorrow, temperatures begin to undergo a warming trend with the warmest day coming on Thursday as temperatures top out in the mid-70s. High pressure will park over Texas for the first half of the week which will allow for our warming trend. By the second half of the week, a low pressure system will boot the high pressure out and open the door for more seasonable weather for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

