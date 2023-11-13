It’s a Mild Weather Pattern this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather system will pass south of us tonight, taking any cloud cover with it as we get into Tuesday. Most of our weather this week is looking good. Sunshine with light winds through Wednesday and highs in the lower 70s. We’ll see an increase in south winds, along with some clouds by Thursday with highs back in the middle 70s. A cool front slides through Thursday night with north winds and a little drop in temperatures by Friday. We’ll warm back up by the weekend with our next rain chance by Sunday or Monday of next week.

