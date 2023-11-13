Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

It’s a Mild Weather Pattern this Week

Expect a good bit of sunshine this week with mainly mild weather.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather system will pass south of us tonight, taking any cloud cover with it as we get into Tuesday. Most of our weather this week is looking good. Sunshine with light winds through Wednesday and highs in the lower 70s. We’ll see an increase in south winds, along with some clouds by Thursday with highs back in the middle 70s. A cool front slides through Thursday night with north winds and a little drop in temperatures by Friday. We’ll warm back up by the weekend with our next rain chance by Sunday or Monday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Expect a good bit of sunshine and mild weather through the middle of the week. Highs will rise...
Seasonably Mild Weather this Week
weather
Light showers possible for the start of your week 11/13 AM
A few isolated showers across Texoma tomorrow
A Few Showers Tomorrow
weather
cooler temperatures