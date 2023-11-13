Light showers possible for the start of your week 11/13 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and will warm up a little more today seeing a high of 66 degrees. We will see light winds out of the north east blowing at 10-15 mph. We will have a chance for a pop up shower around noon in the Graham area and another chance here in Wichita Falls around 4 pm.

Tuesday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 68 degrees. We will see light winds blowing at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 44 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with overnight lows of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 65 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 47. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 70 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a warm high of 75 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

