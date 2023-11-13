MSU Texas Theatre introducing “A Marriage Proposal” & “The Bear”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Isabella Del Rio and Brennan Wright with the MSU Theater joined us in the studio to speak about the upcoming performances slated for November.

On Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 19, “A Marriage Proposal” and “The Bear” will be performed.

The two plays were originally by Anton Chekhov. Both plays will be performed at each show.

Admission for MSU Texas students and faculty is free and the public can attend for $10.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.