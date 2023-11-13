WFPD looking for missing 12-year-old child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

WFPD said Krystelle Ward is a Hispanic, stands 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 90 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Ward was last seen on Friday, November 10 along the 1100 block of Harlan Street, according to WFPD.

Officers said she possibly made plans to leave town.

If you have any information or details on her location, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD Non-Emergency Number at (940) 720-5000.

