WFPD release details on Harding Street wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wreck on Sunday, November 12 at the intersection of Harding Street and Thompson Road caused the road to be closed off.

When officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to the area, they found a 2001 Chevrolet had failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection.

The vehicle rolled over and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest on its side.

The 35-year-old driver was pinned inside the vehicle, following the wreck. WFFD extracted the driver and he was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.

The driver sustained several broken bones and some bruising. WFPD said his injuries do not seem to be life-threatening.

