WFPD respond to wreck on Holliday Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Holliday Street after a car was flipped on its side.

Officers said a car was headed southwest on 11th Street when it struck another vehicle traveling down Holliday Street.

WFPD told our crew the car traveling down Holliday Street flipped after being struck.

There were no serious injuries, despite the car being flipped. Only one was taken to United Regional Health Care Services.

