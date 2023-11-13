Wild Bird Rescue releases great horned owls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wild Bird Rescue’s Owl be Home for Christmas Great Horn Owl release was an educational experience you don’t want to miss out on next year.

The weather was a little chilly, but out at River Bend Nature Center it was a perfect flight day for two eight month old owls that were ready to be released into the wild.

“As part of our fundraisers and part of our things we just like to do to draw awareness to our facility is, we’ll keep a couple of the great horned owls, the owls especially. Beautiful birds, they came in little fuzzy things like that, and now they’re great big and they’re ready to go,” Wild Bird Rescue Executive Director, Jeff Bryant said.

This party had music and a tamale buffet to enjoy while learning about the birds the rescue takes care of, and guests got to meet some of the permanent residents of the rescue that never can go back into the wild.

“It’s a good thing for us to rehabilitate and rehab these birds that have either been orphaned or injured, or blown out of trees as babies, and we’ll take them from the little bitty nesting all the way up to the time to release them,” Bryant said.

Parties like this aren’t how most releases go, usually once a bird looks ready to leave they’re free then and there.

“We do what we call a soft release, so when they get to that age and they’re flying really well, we got a couple of flight rooms, we’ll put them outside and after they’ve been out there a while and they’re picking up well and they’re doing well and they’re gaining weight, just really doing well, we’ll open the doors and they leave when they want to leave,” Bryant said.

