Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls held a ceremony on Monday, November 13 to honor veterans.

Family, friends, and students gathered to take a moment to honor those who served and are actively serving.

The ceremony was held in light of Veteran’s Day, which was Saturday, November 11.

Veteran Dale Nelsen was in attendance and said it feels great to be recognized.

“It’s always nice to be recognized and certainly nice to be recognized for this service I was willing to give, and the service I wanted to give,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen served 40 years in the U.S. Navy and will be 101 years old next month.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.