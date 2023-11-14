Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls held a ceremony on Monday, November 13 to honor veterans.

Family, friends, and students gathered to take a moment to honor those who served and are actively serving.

The ceremony was held in light of Veteran’s Day, which was Saturday, November 11.

Veteran Dale Nelsen was in attendance and said it feels great to be recognized.

“It’s always nice to be recognized and certainly nice to be recognized for this service I was willing to give, and the service I wanted to give,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen served 40 years in the U.S. Navy and will be 101 years old next month.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

“I know that I’m going to get a really good cleaning today. It may take longer for them, but in...
MSU Texas providing free dental cleanings for veterans
MSUTheatreNoonInterview
MSU Texas Theatre introducing “A Marriage Proposal” & “The Bear”
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced
News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced