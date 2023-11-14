Email City Guide
Faith Resale & Donation Center opens new location

By Rowan Hardman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Faith Resale & Donation Center is opening a new Donation Center.

The location is near the new United Grocery Store at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway in Crossroads Center.

The drop-off location is now open between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day except Sunday.

As part of Faith Mission’s Job Readiness Program, clients are able to work at these donation centers and resale stores.

“But it’s also helpful for us. you know financially to be able to support ourselves and our programs and services. because of the generosity of the people here in Wichita Falls. We are able to put all that stuff to good use. and then flow all those financials resources towards our programs and services,” CEO at Faith Mission Steve Sparks said.

Items that are dropped off at this location will go to the resale center, located nearby.

Hospice of WF declares inpatient center out of commission
WF Alliance for Arts and Culture receives grant to honor Charlye Farris