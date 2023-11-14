Email City Guide
Hospice of WF declares inpatient center out of commission

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After 27 years of service to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Alisa Echols, LMSW, Executive Director declared the W. Erle and Emma White Inpatient Center out of commission.

According to Hospice of Wichita Falls, this center was home to first-class care and hospitality for 11,258 patients and their families, since January 27, 1997.

The W. Erle and Emma White Inpatient Center will undergo renovations in 2024 that will house the first of its kind in the area outpatient palliative care clinic.

The former Center will also provide a staff education center and become home to multiple departments within Hospice of Wichita Falls.

For more information about the new Inpatient Care Center or to receive a tour, call (940) 691-0982.

