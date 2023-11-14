How you can help The Salvation Army this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army needs helping hands to secure a good Christmas for families in need.

The non-profit needs community volunteers for The Kettle Bell Campaign as well as The Angel Tree Program.

Having enough volunteers plays an important role in making this a success.

This holiday season, the organization is hoping community members are embracing the spirit of giving as they kick off their holiday program.

When you hear the bells chime it’s a sign of a great need.

“We’re just trying to do what we can to help people,” Volunteer for The Salvation Army Bobby Mills said.

“To reach out to kids for Christmas through The Angel Tree Program, meeting people’s needs through utility bills, rent assistance, and so on. So having volunteers help us to get the ball rolling during especially our Christmas season,” The Salvation Army Commissioning Officer Major Joe Burton said.

Without the expected number of volunteers, the organization could lose dollars that can help a family.

“If we don’t have volunteers then of course we’d have to have someone paid to ring the bell because we have to raise the money.” Burton shared.

“Every penny that we can save gives us more money to help the community,” Mills said.

Bobby Mills has volunteered as a bell ringer for nearly 20 years, he’s seen firsthand what volunteering and dollars do for families in need.

“Well it brings everybody together and it helps people with what they need. It helps them with presents, with food, and it helps them spiritually also.” Mills said.

Burton said they need 17 bell ringers, they are willing to work with any schedule.

“They can take up to two-hour slots or we would love for them to take up the whole day of course, whatever their schedule desires. If we can help them to volunteer we want to make that happen because again they are helping us to meet the needs in the community which we all love,” He said.

The organization is also looking to fulfill the wishes of 500 children, they will need an overwhelming number of volunteers before gift distribution.

“Once these angels come in we need somebody to come in and help sort them, get them bagged up for the families and so when they come in to receive their gifts it’s ready for them” Burton shared.

If you’re looking for the holiday spirit, you’ll surely find it all in the red apron.

“It’s very rewarding and it’s going get you in the Christmas spirit,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.