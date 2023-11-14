Email City Guide
Lake Wichita to experience parking lot closures

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beginning on Wednesday, November 15, the Lake Wichita Park parking lot will be closed off to the public as the new parking lot is being constructed.

The City of Wichita Falls said barricades and closure signs will be placed at the park entrance near the intersection of Fairway Blvd and Lakeshore Dr.

Wichita Falls residents are encouraged to use caution or avoid the area until the repairs are completed.

The construction is expected to take six weeks to complete, pending any weather delays.

