Mild Weather in the Forecast Through Thursday

Our weather looks mild into Thursday before a front will cool us off on Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain mild for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday and middle 70s for Thursday. Wednesday will be a light wind day, but south winds will increase a bit on Thursday. A front arrives Thursday night with north winds and cooler weather for Friday. We warm back up a bit for Saturday and Sunday, with some rain chances sneaking into the picture. Rain chances, along with cooler weather stick around into Monday, before moving out.

