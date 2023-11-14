Mild Weather in the Forecast Through Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain mild for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday and middle 70s for Thursday. Wednesday will be a light wind day, but south winds will increase a bit on Thursday. A front arrives Thursday night with north winds and cooler weather for Friday. We warm back up a bit for Saturday and Sunday, with some rain chances sneaking into the picture. Rain chances, along with cooler weather stick around into Monday, before moving out.

