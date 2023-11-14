Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal

November 10th through December 1st
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Socks are the most requested item at shelters across the country. You can help!

Star Image Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery are teaming up with News Channel 6 for the 5th Annual Sox Appeal Event benefiting Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Help keep your neighbors warm by dropping off socks and other cold weather wear now through December 1 to the lobby of Star Image Dentistry, News Channel 6, or Faith Mission.

Join us on Friday, December 1 in the parking lot of Star Image Dentistry from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., compliments of First National Bank.

A new pair of socks could change everything for someone with cold feet.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Ballet discusses upcoming performances
Wichita Falls Ballet discuss upcoming performances
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
“I know that I’m going to get a really good cleaning today. It may take longer for them, but in...
MSU Texas providing free dental cleanings for veterans
MSUTheatreNoonInterview
MSU Texas Theatre introducing “A Marriage Proposal” & “The Bear”