News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Socks are the most requested item at shelters across the country. You can help!

Star Image Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery are teaming up with News Channel 6 for the 5th Annual Sox Appeal Event benefiting Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Help keep your neighbors warm by dropping off socks and other cold weather wear now through December 1 to the lobby of Star Image Dentistry, News Channel 6, or Faith Mission.

Join us on Friday, December 1 in the parking lot of Star Image Dentistry from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., compliments of First National Bank.

A new pair of socks could change everything for someone with cold feet.

