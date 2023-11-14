News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal
November 10th through December 1st
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Socks are the most requested item at shelters across the country. You can help!
Star Image Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery are teaming up with News Channel 6 for the 5th Annual Sox Appeal Event benefiting Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Help keep your neighbors warm by dropping off socks and other cold weather wear now through December 1 to the lobby of Star Image Dentistry, News Channel 6, or Faith Mission.
Join us on Friday, December 1 in the parking lot of Star Image Dentistry from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., compliments of First National Bank.
A new pair of socks could change everything for someone with cold feet.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.