We start the warming trend 11/14 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will warm up a little more today seeing a high of 70 degrees. We will see light winds out of the south blowing at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and will see an overnight low of 44 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 72 degrees with overnight lows of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will see highs in the mid 70s. We will see a high of 75 degrees with an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 69 degrees with an overnight low of 42. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 68 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a warm high of 75 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph. We will have a chance for showers.

Monday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will see winds blowing out of the north at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for showers throughout the day.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

