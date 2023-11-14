Email City Guide
WF Alliance for Arts and Culture receives grant to honor Charlye Farris

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to support its Legends Project honoring Charlye Farris, the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas.

The grant from the Texas Bar Foundation will be used to create educational materials about Farris’ life.

The materials will be distributed to area schools as part of The Legends Project.

The project will culminate with the installation of a permanent bronze sculpture of Farris at the Wichita County Courthouse.

The Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

Since its inception in 1965, the foundation has awarded more than $26 million in grants to law-related programs.

