WF surgeon becomes President-Elect for American College of Surgeons

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The American College of Surgeons has announced their President-Elect for the 2024-2025 year. Dr. Beth Sutton of Wichita Falls has earned the title of president.

“Taking care of patients is my reason to be a doctor,” said Dr. Beth Sutton, President-Elect of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Sutton’s interest in the human body started as a child after her aunt gifted her a book about the human body. She has practiced as a surgeon in Wichita Falls since 1981.

“Patients don’t have a way of knowing that they’re getting quality care. That’s where we get our satisfaction, from taking care of a patient that needs us,” said Dr. Sutton.

Her passion for providing the highest quality care has not gone unnoticed.

“Her wisdom and knowledge were essential for her time when she was on the Board of Regents, and clearly the Board of Governors recognized that electing her to become the president for 2024,” said Brian Edwards, Chief of External Communication for the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Sutton’s work will now include being a role model for surgeons. It’s a responsibility she’s proud to take on.

“To spread the message of the college to that we provide education to surgeons and verify standards, the highest standards for hospitals and institutions,” said Dr. Sutton.

With her new title, she hopes to inspire others like her aunt, inspired her.

“You can aspire to leadership. Get involved, make yourself useful, and you’ll work up the hierarchy,” said Dr. Sutton.

