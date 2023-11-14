Email City Guide
WF Ballet Theatre discusses upcoming performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is celebrating its 60th Season Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

They joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming performances of the classic, “The Nutcracker”.

Mishic Liberatore, the Artistic Director at the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre said they are excited to have a full cast again and mentioned they have cast over 100 local children and adults.

She also shared that for this performance, they are partnering with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

The performances will be on December 1 and December 2 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here or by going to the Texoma Credit Union Box Officer at the MPEC.

Lake Wichita to experience parking lot closures
