Wichita Falls man booked following sexual assault charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32-year-old Ryan Wright was charged with Indecency with a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following his arrest on Monday, November 13.

These charges follow the information given to WFPD by a child in Grandview, Washington saying he was touched and threatened by Wright last year, while they were in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The child told investigators Wright was his mother’s boyfriend at the time of the incident, where Wright restrained him and began touching his genitals with his hands and mouth.

According to Wright’s arrest affidavit, the mother confirmed Wright lived with them around one year ago, until behavioral issues arose between Wright and the victim.

The mother also shared with investigators that the victim refused to sleep in his own bed and began wetting his bed. Investigators noted that bed wetting in young children is a sign of a traumatic experience.

Investigators were made aware of this situation when the child disclosed the reason he did not want to return to Wichita Falls to his biological father. Court documents state the reason he did not want to visit his mother was that Wright had touched him and if he told anyone, he would kill him.

Wright was arrested on Monday, following a traffic stop that led to a short foot chase with WFPD officers.

Ryan Wright is being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

In addition to his charges of Indecency with a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Wright was also charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Tampering with Evidence.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.