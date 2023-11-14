Woman charged after leaving children unattended

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mykenzie Streadwick was placed in the Wichita County Jail following being charged with Child Endangerment on November 10.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to Northwest Freeway after they were notified that a toddler made his way into the median.

Officers located the four-year-old on the Northwest Freeway access road at its intersection with Grandview West.

According to court documents, the child told her that “Mykenzie”, later determined to be Mykenzie Streadwick, was supposed to be watching him but she left for her grandmother’s house.

The child stated that he left the home because he wanted to go to the store to get candy, he also told officers that he had a baby brother at home.

As officers investigated, they determined the child came from the 1600 block of Las Vegas Trail, and that the child made his way 0.25 miles from this address.

Let it be documented that the child was found approximately 0.25 miles from this address. The temperature outside at the time of this call was approximately 55 degrees.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the front door of the residence ajar. According to officers, Streadwick arrived back at the home approximately 10 minutes after they got to the residence.

Streadwick told officers that she left the home at around 5:15 p.m. to go check on her grandmother. She stated she was gone for around an hour and 15 minutes.

She also told officers the children at the home were not her kids and that she was watching them for a friend.

Officers later spoke with the mother of the child, who told officers that Streadwick was supposed to watch the children and was left there with them when she left the home around 4:00 p.m. to go to work. The mother said that her ten-year-old was also in the home, but she does not ever leave them to take care of the others.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother told officers that Streadwick did not inform her that she was leaving her children alone.

Streadwick was booked into the Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

