The Bowie family reflects on the life of Chris Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The family of Chris Bowie, the 25-year-old man who went missing in Wichita Falls for over a week is now reflecting on the life and legacy he left behind.

The family wants the community to remember just how kind Chris was, as well as his impact on the community.

The 25-year-old leaves his parents, two sisters, nieces, and sister-in-law; he was a dependable person in all of their lives, and he was a caring person the community needed.

“King Chris, Long live our bubba,” Chris’ sister-in-law Renay Loa said.

The Bowie family shares Chris’ aura was unmatched.

“When I think of Chris, I think about how he was caring. He always put everyone before himself and he was respectful.” Chris’ little sister Jasmine Bowie shared.

Family was at the center of his world, even being a father figure to his nieces.

“My brother was love all the way. He was my best friend and he played a big part in my daughters’ lives.” Chris’ older sister Lisa Lao said.

“I love Bubba.” Chris’ niece said.

“When he stayed the night, the house always felt a little safer. It was like I could take a break because Chris was here.” Renay shared.

His mom, Hope Bowie, said her son chased his dreams after graduation in 2016.

“He went to Rider. He went to Rider and he graduated. I’ve always pushed my kids to graduate, and he wanted so much that he graduated from culinary school after that. ” She said.

Jasmine said her brother was drug-free for months before his disappearance, but that day everything felt out of place.

“Then he started acting like different like goofy, like he was under the influence or something. He was like ‘I just want to go let me go’ and I was like ‘No’. Then I tried to hug him, I thought that was what he needed, but when I let go he ran right out the door. And when I tried to keep up with him the last place I saw him was behind Deli Planet that was the last place.” She explained.

The family said it’s like holding their breath to get an update on how Chris died.

“They haven’t even talked to us about anything, and we haven’t even gotten to see my brother. Everything has been secretive we haven’t heard about an autopsy or anything.” Jasmine said.

The Bowie family hopes the community remembers the impact he had on his community.

“It feels good that all the great comments, and knowing my son was an awesome man and everyone sees that.” Hope explained.

Chris’ service will be held this Saturday at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

The family is taking donations to support Chris’ funeral costs to make a donation you can click here.

